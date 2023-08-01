Janus Henderson has appointed Ashleigh Lane as an institutional sales director and Sophie Nelson as an institutional sales associate.

Lane’s responsibilities will include developing and growing the institutional business in Australia, improving client relationships, and seeking partnership opportunities. She will report to Tom Kelly, who oversees institutional distribution in Australia.

She was previously a managing director at Capital Group. Before that, she worked at State Street Global Advisors and the Motor Accident Commission.

Nelson was promoted from the marketing team and will collaborate closely with the institutional distribution team to make sales more efficient and help implement the firm’s strategic plan for strengthening relationships with institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.

Before joining Janus Henderson four years ago, Nelson worked at Hyperion Asset Management and InvestSMART.