Industry superannuation funds Spirit Super and CareSuper have selected the technology of software company Iress as the foundation for their merged entity.

The entity will manage its own administration and use Iress’ Acurity Registry platform for its registry system and Iress’ Acurity Online portal for its digital member engagement and mobile app.

The Acurity Registry allows funds to consolidate legacy or disparate systems on a single registry, automating transactions such as contributions and processing.