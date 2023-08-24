The Institute of Managed Account Professionals has announced the winners of the 2023 IMAP Managed Account Awards across nine categories.
The multi asset class category was the most heavily contested, according to IMAP.
IMAP additionally noted that the quality and number of entries has grown, which reflects the maturity of the managed account market in Australia.
The IMAP awards judges are:
- Brad Matthews, founding director of Brad Matthews Investment Strategies;
- David McDonald CFA is the IMAP Investment Specialist and brings several decades of experience in private wealth management and investment management;
- Dominick McCormick cofounded multi asset and alternatives manager from Select Asset Management
- Nigel Douglas is the principal of Douglas Funds Consulting and provides investment committee and research services
- Rob da Silva is an independent consultant and was previously head of research at SQM Research
- Toby Potter is chair of IMAP and executive director of Philo Capital Advisers