Advice technology company Ignition Advice has appointed Darren Speirs as business development director for the Asia Pacific region.

Reporting to Ignition chief commercial officer Eric Welsby, he will drive sales and develop strategic partnerships to expand Ignition’s presence in the Asia Pacific.

Speirs has over 25 years of experience in the wealth management industry, most recently as head of portfolio solutions at Bravura Solutions. He has also worked at Westpac and Macquarie Bank.