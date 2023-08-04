Industry super fund HESTA is now internally managing almost 10 per cent ($7 billion) of its portfolio in-house, eighteen months after it launched its internalisation strategy.

The fund internalised some of its Australian equities portfolio in December 2021 and has continued to scale it.

With $4 billion in funds currently under management, HESTA is working to enhance its position and better control its investments, leading to better returns and long-term financial stability.

Its internal fixed income and cash strategies went live in June 2023.