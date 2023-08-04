Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesAugust 4, 2023 | 4.21pm
Industry super fund HESTA is now internally managing almost 10 per cent ($7 billion) of its portfolio in-house, eighteen months after it launched its internalisation strategy. 

The fund internalised some of its Australian equities portfolio in December 2021 and has continued to scale it. 

With $4 billion in funds currently under management, HESTA is working to enhance its position and better control its investments, leading to better returns and long-term financial stability. 

Its internal fixed income and cash strategies went live in June 2023. 

