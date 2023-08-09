Islamic Finance provider Hejaz Group has launched the Hejaz Islamic Super and Pension, the first account-based Islamic pension product to be directly offered to consumers in Australia.

It offers three investment options (growth, balanced, and conservative) through a streamlined application process. Customers will have flexibility and control over these options during different life stages.

Equity Trustees will serve as the trustee for the Hejaz Islamic Super and Pension. Acclaim Management Group is the administrator, and AIA Australia is the insurer.

Hejaz currently has $1.3 billion in funds under management and advice.