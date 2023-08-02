Retirement income policy veteran Amara Haqqani has been appointed chief operating officer of adviser software Iress.

As chief operating officer Haqqani will be accountable for delivering strategic, operational and financial outcomes for Iress’ Wealth business, driving a culture of performance excellence and service excellence for clients.

Haqqani has over 20 years’ experience in financial services product and strategy for wealth management, covering investment management, advice and superannuation in Australia and globally.

Prior to joining Iress, Haqqani was the chief client strategy officer for Bennelong Funds Management, where she oversaw client strategy, product development and management, regulatory affairs and corporate sustainability.

Before Bennelong, she was senior policy manager for retirement income and investments at the Financial Services Council, and senior manager for retirement income policy at Challenger.

Iress has also appointed Kelli Willmer to the newly created role of chief customer officer.

Willmer will be responsible for driving Iress’ focus on improved client engagement, from account management and business development, to client solutions and product support.

She has over 20 years’ experience in the banking, financial services, wealth and technology industries.

Willmer joined Iress in 2015, where she led Iress’ IFA client account management team, before spending time as Head of Commercial Office and Head of Transformation Office.

Prior to joining Iress, Willmer held leadership roles at BT Financial Group, as well as within a number of advice practices.