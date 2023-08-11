Equity Trustees will soon combine its superannuation and corporate trustee services, to further simplify its business structure.

Officially known as Corporate and Superannuation Trustee Services, the combined business will be responsible for almost $150 billion in funds under supervision.

It will simplify Equity’s business into two clear markets with CSTS covering wholesale and corporate clients and the Trustee and Wealth Services division covering private client-focused businesses.

Andrew Godfrey will lead new division, officially known as Corporate and Superannuation Trustee Services, as executive general manager. He was previously the super trustee service.

Russell Beasley, who was previously leading the corporate trustee business, has chosen to transition towards retirement after working at Equity Trustees for 18 years, but will take on the role of deputy executive general manager in the meantime.