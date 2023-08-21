Colonial First State has appointed John Iles and Al Clark as head of cash management and derivatives, and head of investments, respectively.

Iles joins CFS from AustralianSuper, where he worked as a portfolio manager. Before this, he managed global and quantitative strategies for UniSuper. Iles has also worked for ASB in New Zealand and Colchester in the UK.

Clark, who began working at CFS in April, has 25 years of experience across Australia and Asia. Prior to CFS, he was head of investments at MLC Asset Management. He has also held roles at Nikko Asset Management, Schroders Investment Management, and BT.

CFS has also made several internal changes to its team. Ben Lam has been promoted to head of equities, and Chetan Soorkea and Ramali De Zoysa have been promoted to be senior investment analysts.

These changes build on the investment advisory relationship CFS established with BlackRock in 2021 to manage .CFS MySuper products FirstChoice Employer Super and Commonwealth Essential Super.