Financial services software company Bravura Solutions has appointed Greg Johnson as global head of product as it continues to transition to a product-centric organisation.

Johnson has with deep technology, product, and wider industry expertise. He was most recently B2B group executive at Nano Digital Home Loans. Additionally, he has held senior roles at AMP, TAL, and Challenger.

Bravura has over USD$5 trillion ($7 trillion) in funds under administration.