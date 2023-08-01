Superannuation fund AustralianSuper has appointed Carl Astorri, John Normand, Sujay Shah, Deborah Gilshan, William Manfield, and Amanda Mitchell as head of investments in Europe, head of investment strategy, head of internal government portfolios, head of ESG and stewardship in Europe, head of international group risk, and head of corporate affairs in Europe, respectively.

AustralianSuper announced in a media release on Tuesday that these individuals will work to shape and execute its international investment strategy.

They will also be responsible for expanding the fund’s global investment activities and improve its operations abroad.

AustralianSuper is expected to grow to more than £250 billion ($500 billion) over the next five years and will deploy almost 70 per cent of its growing inflows into global markets.