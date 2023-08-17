Industry super fund Australian Retirement Trust is aiming to double the size of its sustainable investments team, with eight new roles planned.
The goal of the fund is to continue improving its focus on sustainable investing across its $240 billion portfolio.
ART is currently recruiting for:
- Senior portfolio manager – ESG member choice options and impact investments
- Portfolio manager – research and reporting
- Portfolio manager – ESG member choice options
- Portfolio manager – impact investments
- Portfolio manager – stewardship (public markets)
- Associate portfolio manager – public markets ESG integration
- Senior portfolio analyst – private markets ESG integration and stewardship
- Senior portfolio analyst – ESG data and analytics