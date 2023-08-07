ASIC’s consumer-focused general financial advice website Moneysmart achieved almost 10 million users during the past financial year.

The website had 9.7 million users in the 2022 financial year, which included 5 million using the available tools and calculators.

Additionally, ASIC said in the last financial year it engaged more than 875,000 Australian social media users across over 1,400 posts. The most popular topics were scams, cryptocurrency, managing money every day, insurance, and investing.

“Australians come to ASIC’s Moneysmart website when they need information to make financial decisions, often driven by life events,” ASIC said in a media statement.

Moneysmart tools and calculators

Top 5 Moneysmart tools Total users Income tax calculator 1.4 million Mortgage calculator 1.2 million Compound interest calculator 743,000 GST calculator 708,000 Find unclaimed money 583,000

Source: ASIC

Moneysmart is also home the ASIC Financial Adviser Register which is accessed 40,000 times a month, according to an inquiry made by Wealth Data.