Wealth management platform provider Acclaim Wealth promoted head of distribution and partnerships, Terry Constable, to CEO.

Constable will take the reins from current long-standing CEO Alan Hegerty who is stepping down from the role after 12 years leading the business.

The transition, which will take effect from 1 October 2023, comes as Acclaim Wealth continues to expand its services.

Constable, who is based in Sydney, has been with Acclaim Wealth for over a decade.

Established in 2000, and formerly known as AMG Super, Acclaim Wealth is a full wealth management platform, across superannuation and investments.