Private wealth firm Integro Private Wealth has appointed Claire Vinnicombe as general manager.

She has over 25 years of experience across various industries, including people and culture, professional services, and management consultancy.

Before joining Integro, Vinnicombe was the people and culture manager at Bennett – Litigation and Commercial Law.

Her career began in accounting and finance, followed by human resources management roles at Coca-Cola and Sony Music.

The appointment comes amid the firm’s intention to expand its presence in Western Australia, particularly in the Albany region, and grow the brand on a national level.

The firm additionally stated it is experiencing increased demand from private wealth clients, especially in the mining and agriculture sectors.