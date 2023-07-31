SA-based accounting and financial planning firm dmca advisory will add 80 new client groups after completing a merger with Willoughbys Financial Group.

The merger came into effect on 1 July, providing a future exit plan for Willoughbys husband and wife founders, Paul and Sally Willoughby. The move will see Paul and Sally Willoughby join the dmca team to ensure a successful transition.

In preparation for the merger, dmca has recently taken on additional senior talent with the appointment of financial adviser Marcus Reade-Brown, who has recently returned from a 20-year career in Melbourne, together with graduate accountant Tom Roberts. There are plans to increase the team further this year.

A rejig in management structure also saw the firm announce an employee share scheme, with Alison Stanbridge, Ricardo Neves and Mark Gellert stepping up to associate director roles in July.