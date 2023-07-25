Virtual Business Partners has appointed Daniel Harrison as technical lead of accounting.

He will be responsible for developing and enhancing VBP’s accounting offering and reporting to head of client experience Sarah Matthews.

Harrison has worked in the accounting industry in Australia for over 20 years, mainly in public practice. He has also worked for the Australian Taxation Office, is a member of the Institute of Public Accountants and sits on the tax working group for Blockchain Australia.

Additionally, Harrison has run his own accounting practice and held managerial roles in mid-tier accounting firms in NSW.

AZ NGA and Invest Blue acquired a 40 per cent stake in VBP in August 2022.