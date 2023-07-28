Investment management firm T. Rowe Price has appointed Caroline Ramscar as an ESG investment specialist for the APAC region.

She will engage with clients across the APAC region on ESG considerations and work with clients as they adopt responsible investing strategies. Ramscar will also support T. Rowe Price’s impact investment suite of products.

Ramscar has over 20 years of experience in financial markets. Before joining T. Rowe Price, she spent 10 years at Legal & General Investment Management in London, and also sat on several internal and external ESG committees and industry working groups. Additionally, she has worked at several global financial firms.