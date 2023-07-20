National dealer group Spark Financial has appointed Damien Kirby and Tennille Catchpole as advice and compliance coaches.

The roles are intended to strengthen communication between Spark’s executive team and its 80 financial advisers and assist with the delivery of client service and practice management.

Kirby will cover the group’s southern region, while Catchpole will cover the northern region.

Head of practice development Cathy Kildea will also take on the additional role of advice and compliance coach, serving newly-recruited financial advice practices.

Additionally, Spark has expanded head of professional standards and compliance Shane Isbester’s role to head of professional standards and governance. He will now focus on AFSL policy and governance, the response to and integration of the Quality of Advice Review, adviser onboarding, and the audit function.

The appointments follow Spark Financial’s recent announcement that it has transitioned to a profit-for-purpose model. It will donate 100 per cent of its profits to nominated charity partners to improve financial literacy among young Australians.