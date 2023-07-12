Adviser platform Praemium has appointed Rachel Axton as chief governance and risk officer, completing the refresh of the executive team.

Axton – who commences on Monday, 17 July – has over 25 years of experience in financial services. She was previously the chief governance officer at Netwealth whom previously tried to acquire Praemium.

Her appointment completes a full refresh of Praemium’s executive team, which began in August 2021, when Anthony Wamsteker was appointed as CEO.

In the intervening period, the following executive appointments were made: