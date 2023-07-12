Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesJuly 12, 2023 | 3.53pm
Adviser platform Praemium has appointed Rachel Axton as chief governance and risk officer, completing the refresh of the executive team.

Axton – who commences on Monday, 17 July – has over 25 years of experience in financial services. She was previously the chief governance officer at Netwealth whom previously tried to acquire Praemium.

Her appointment completes a full refresh of Praemium’s executive team, which began in August 2021, when Anthony Wamsteker was appointed as CEO.

In the intervening period, the following executive appointments were made:

  • David Coulter – chief financial officer
  • James Edmonds – chief product officer
  • Denis Orrock – chief strategy officer
  • Angela Godfrey – head of people and culture
  • Richard Large – chief technology officer
