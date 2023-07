Pengana Capital Group has appointed Mercer as an investment adviser on the portfolio construction of Pengana Credit, its recently launched private credit arm.

Pengana Credit will leverage Mercer’s global footprint, access, and investment expertise, the fund manager said..

The appointment follows a $200 million seed investment from Washington H. Soul Pattinson as part of a global private credit investing joint.

Mercer has US$16.65 trillion in assets under advisement.