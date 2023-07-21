Global asset manager Nuveen has appointed Jaxon Rudduck as head of APAC ex-Japan consultant relations.

Rudduck will develop and maintain Nuveen’s relationships with key global investment consulting firms throughout APAC ex-Japan to develop. He will also hold assets for Nuveen’s investment strategies.

He has previously worked as head of consultant relations, senior product development manager, and research manager at Janus Henderson Investors Australia. Additionally, he has held key roles at Man Group PLC.