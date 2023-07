Sustainable investment-focused fund manager Nanuk Asset Management has appointed John Lobb as a portfolio manager.

Lobb has over 32 years of experience as an equities analyst and portfolio manager. Before joining Nanuk, he was a global equities portfolio manager and senior analyst at Insync Funds Management.

Previously, he held key investment positions at Orion Asset Management, Credit Suisse Global Asset Management, and Citigroup Global Asset Management.