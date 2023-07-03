Mercer has appointed three non-executive directors to its fiduciary boards.

Sangeeta Venkatesan and David Hartley join both Mercer Investments and Advance Asset Management boards, while Jim Miller joins the Mercer Superannuation board.

Venkatesan’s executive career spans over 25 years. She has worked across Asia, Europe, and Australia, focusing on product innovation and business transformation. Venkatesan was most recently the chair of Human Financial, which she also co-founded. She was previously the executive chair and CEO of APP Securities, and COO for Commonwealth Bank and Lehman Brothers.

Hartley has more than 40 years of investment experience across all major public and private asset classes. He has held several senior executive roles, including CIO for Sunsuper and director for investment consulting for Russell Investment Group. He was also the CIO for Mercer.

Miller brings over 25 years of experience to the Mercer Superannuation board, having worked in investment banking and sponsor and capital markets across a range of corporate and government sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. He is currently the chair of Infrastructure Victoria, a role he has held since 2015.