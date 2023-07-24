Financial services company Mercer has appointed Cathy Hales to the newly-created role of wealth Pacific CEO, responsible for the $63 billion Mercer Super Trust and super administration services arm.

With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Hales has held positions at several multinational companies across Australia, the US, and Europe.

She has also worked at Challenger’s Fidante Partners, RREEF Property Trust, and Deutsche Bank’s global alternative asset management operation.