Magellan Financial Group has appointed former Janus Henderson executive Andrew Formica as a non-executive director.

He will also join Magellan’s audit and risk committee, as well as its remuneration and nominations committee.

Formica was previously CEO and director of Jupiter Asset Management in the UK from March 2019 to September 2022.

Before that, he was co-CEO of Janus Henderson as well as being CEO of Henderson Group before it merged with Janus Capital in 2017.