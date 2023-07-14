MA Moelis Australia has appointed Paul Hissey and Tom Tweedie as executive director and vice president of its equity research team, respectively.

Tweedie is an experienced analyst and has served as vice president at Bennelong Equity Partners and Platinum Asset Management. He has also worked at MA Moelis in the past.

Hissey has over 20 years of experience in the sector, including analyst roles with Goldman Sachs and the Royal Bank of Canada. He commenced his career as a geologist in mining operations and held several resource and production roles at BHP before transitioning to capital markets. He joins MA Moelis after a period of working in corporate management.