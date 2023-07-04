ETF provider Global X has launched the Bloomberg Commodity ETF (Synthetic) (BCOM) on the ASX.

The fund enables Australians to gain exposure to a diversified range of commodities covering energy, precious metals, industrial metals, and food. It has a low correlation with share and bond prices.

It also tracks the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3-Month Forward Excess Return and offers investors liquid exposure to various soft and hard commodities, including energy, metals, and livestock.

BCOM is the 33rd ETF from Global X on the ASX and adds to the company’s suite of investor choices across a range of asset classes.