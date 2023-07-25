Global fintech GBST has nabbed Advice Intelligence after major investor Regal Funds Management withdrew its holding in the company.

In a media release, GBST said the acquisition complements the recently acquired Salesforce adviser solution WealthConnect and will further accelerate the company’s ability to offer both digital and hybrid advice to the global wealth market.

Advice Intelligence announced it was entering voluntary administration in May, however a spokesperson for GBST said it ultimately did not need to enter voluntary administration given the discussions with potential acquirers.

The digital advice provider is an independent CRM solution, client engagement and goals-based advice software founded by Jacqui Henderson who will join GBST following the acquisition.