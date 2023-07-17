Firetrail head of investment strategy Anthony Doyle has joined the certification assessment panel of Responsible Investment Association Australasia.
Doyle is currently the Head of Investment Strategy for the Firetrail S3 Global Opportunities Fund, responsible for idea generation, portfolio analysis, and economic insights. He was formerly a director and cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity International.
RIAA’s RI Certification Symbol signifies that:
- A product or service has implemented an investment style and process that systematically takes into account ESG considerations, and this investment process has been verified by an external party.
- A financial adviser has committed to offering responsible and ethical advice to all their clients, is experienced in offering specialist advice, and has responsible investment products on their approved product list.