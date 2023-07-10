The Financial Advice Association has appointed Ben Rutherford as marketing and communications manager.

Rutherford will be responsible for FAAA marketing and communications activity and promoting awareness and understanding of the value of financial advice amongst consumers and adjacent professions.

He will also build awareness of the Certified Financial Planner designation among the financial planning community and advice clients.

Additionally, Rutherford will deliver marketing and communication campaigns to support member engagement.

Rutherford has over 19 years of marketing experience in entertainment, media, and financial services across the business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments. He has also worked with hospitality and entertainment companies such as EVT (including Event Cinemas and Moonlight Cinema) and Southern Cross Austereo.