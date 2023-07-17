Emergency services industry fund ESSSuper was the top-performing balanced super fund for the 2022-23 financial year, returning 13.3 per cent for its balanced growth option, according to researcher SuperRatings.

This was followed by Vision Super’s balanced growth option and Brighter Super’s balanced option, with returns of 11.0 per cent and 10.6 per cent, respectively.

Hostplus’ balanced option remained the highest-performing balanced option over 10 years, returning 8.9 per cent per annum, despite being outside the top 10 for FY23