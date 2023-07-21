The superannuation trustee arm of Equity Trustees has started the financial year picking up the Future Super Fund as a client, as well as announcing two board appointments.

EQT was appointed as the superannuation trustee of the Future Super Fund from 1 July. The appointment includes Future Super, which doesn’t invest in the fossil fuel Industry; and Verve Super, which is an ethically invested superannuation offering focused on women.

The Future Super Fund manages over $1.8 billion in superannuation assets for more than 50,000 members.

Established in 2014, Future Super’s purpose is to create a future free from climate change and inequality provides superannuation services focusing on zero fossil fuel investment, and clean energy projects with a holistically ethical framework and screening process.

Board appointments

In addition, the organisation’s superannuation trustee boards (Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited and HTFS Nominees) added David Coogan and Steven Carew.

Coogan has also been a part-time director at AvSuper since March 2022. Carew is also currently head of multi boutique platform at Warakirri Asset Management since last November and a senior advisor at the Monash Centre for Financial Studies since last February.

Long-standing board member Ellis Varejes retired at the end of the last financial year. Varejes has also been chair of Pengana Investment Management since 2019.