Midwinter Financial Services has announced that CQUniversity Australia’s financial planning students have completed Term 1 using its financial planning software.

Midwinter partnered with CQUniversity in March to provide the software to students undertaking financial planning units. With this partnership, Midwinter supports CQUniversity with access to the technology students will use once they enter the workforce, setting them up for success in their profession.

CQUniversity is further developing the financial planning units around the Midwinter software, intending to make the modules mandatory from 2024.