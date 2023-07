The Bentham Global Income Fund has been added to the CFS First Choice platform.

The fund currently manages over $2.7 billion in funds under management and invests in global credit markets across the capital structure. It focuses on capital preservation and regular income.

Since it was established in 2003, the Bentham Global Income Fund has delivered a total return of 6.90 per cent per annum after fees, outperforming the benchmark by 2.19 per cent per annum.