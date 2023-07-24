Industry super fund Aware Super has moved over one million members onto a single technology platform, Bravura Sonata Alta, which included the phasing out of paper-based legacy systems.

Members will now gain better control and visibility over their superannuation and retirement planning. They can access a user-friendly digital portal that allows real-time tracking of their transactions. Additionally, transaction processing times will be reduced, making the whole experience smoother and more efficient for members.

The fund said the move was crucial in harnessing the advantages of the fund’s increased size resulting from the First State Super, VicSuper, WA Super, and StatePlus mergers.