Matt Lawler and Edwina Maloney will be part of the AMP executive team, along with a future head of superannuation and investments, as part of the executive re-shuffle that included the departure of wealth CEO Scott Hartley.

The organisation announced the departure Hartley in May because of a move to a flattened corporate structure due to the sale of the AMP Capital business and streamlining of the wealth division.

Lawler will become group executive for advice, while Maloney will be the group executive for platforms.

AMP will conduct an internal and external search to fill the third position of group executive for super and investments.

Jason Sommer, currently director for transformation and investments in the Australian wealth management division, will act in the role until the permanent position is filled.

Chief investment officer Anna Shelley and director for super and investments Ilaine Anderson will report into the super and investments executive position. Shelley will also have a dotted reporting line to CEO Alexis George for group investment activities.

The appointments come into effect on 31 July 2023. Hartley is due finish up later this year.