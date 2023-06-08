Global non-profit organisation B Lab has granted B Corporation certification to Zenith Investment Partners and Chant West.

B Lab identified that the two businesses had met high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Zenith and Chant West will continue working with the global business community to meet rising social and environmental performance standards and implement systemic economic change.

To achieve B Corp certification, B Lab evaluates a company’s practices and outputs across five categories: governance; workers; community; the environment; and customers.