Yarra Capital Management has appointed Jessica Ren as investment manager of its fixed-income team.

Ren will report to co-head of Australian fixed income Darren Langer to support the management of the firm’s fixed income and cash portfolios, with a focus on macro, rates, and sector allocation matters.

Ren previously worked as a rates strategist at Westpac. Before this, she was part of the bank’s financial markets and treasury team, where she gained experience across institutional sales, credit trading, and treasury operations.