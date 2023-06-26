A group of three Betashares’ flagship ETF funds – it’s ASX 200 (A200) and NASDAQ 100 (NDQ) trackers, and Australian High Interest Cash fund (AAA) – have recently each passed $3 billion in Funds Under Management.

In a media release, the Betashares noted the milestone is significant because only 11 of the 330+ exchange-traded products available on Australian exchanges have exceeded the $3 billion figure.

Since the start of the year, the three funds have collectively received $775 million of new money from investors.

Betashares recently launched the Global Shares ETF (BGBL) and the Global Shares Currency Hedged ETF (HGBL) last month, which now collectively hold $60 million in FUM.