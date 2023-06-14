State Street Corporation’s front-to-back asset servicing platform, Alpha, now supports the entire ETF lifecycle with front, middle, and back-office capabilities.

The State Street Alpha for ETF Issuers offering integrates Charles River Development’s front-office products with State Street’s ETF servicing capabilities to deliver end-to-end technology and processes for ETF issuers.

State Street Alpha provides a centralised platform for ETF Issuers across the entire ETF lifecycle, including portfolio management, trading, and compliance to enable growth across several ETF strategies and increase speed to market.

State Street’s Alpha platform is designed as an open architecture structure to integrate with external ETF providers and State Street’s internal ETF systems. State Street has also established a fully integrated middle office servicing model tailored specifically for ETF issuers.