After nine years as head of research at SQM, Rob da Silva has announced his departure.

“Over the last nine years, and in previous roles in investment research spanning twenty-five years, I have developed a comprehensive investment research and rating process that allows an independent and objective assessment of investment managers, and the funds and portfolios they manage,” he said on an update on LinkedIn.

“With hard work and rigorous attention to detail, my goal has always been to provide objective, independent and thoughtful opinions on financial products that might help investors achieve financial security.”

He said he will now move to the next phase of his career, utilising the knowledge and skills developed over the last 35 years.

“The next 10 to 20 years may well be as turbulent. The need for investors and their advisers to access sound, independent, evidence-based analysis of the prospects is as great as ever. I plan to be a source of such input.”