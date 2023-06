Schroders Australia has appointed Simon Doyle as CEO, replacing Sam Hallinan.

Doyle will continue as chief investment officer, a position he has held since February 2022.

He joined Schroders in 2003 and has developed and managed the business’ fixed income, multi-asset, and private debt teams.

Additionally, Schroders has promoted of deputy head of multi-asset Sebastian Mullins to the role of head of multi-asset. He has 12 years of multi-asset investing.