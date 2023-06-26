Industry super fund Rest has appointed Willis Towers Watson as its asset consultant to its board and board investment committee.

In a media release, the fund said the appointment will bolster the independent advice within Rest’s investment governance framework.

The appointment followed a competitive tender process that began in October 2022. WTW will commence the appointment on 1 July 2023.

JANA Investment Advisers will continue as the asset consultant to Rest’s investments team, providing advice and additional perspectives to complement the fund’s investment expertise.