Pengana Capital Group has appointed Nehemiah Richardson and Charles Finkelstein as managing director and chief investment officer of Pengana Credit, respectively.

Richardson has advised large financial institutions, including Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan, and has also run commercial banking and strategic business units at National Australia Bank and Latitude Financial Services.

Finkelstein, an experienced banker, is a former treasurer of Citi Australia and has worked at Citigroup for 33 years.