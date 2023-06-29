Netwealth has launched an enhanced version of its flagship Wealth Accelerator wrap platform to support sophisticated multi-asset portfolios.
The latest update improved the way financial advisers and their clients manage their assets, and advice firms can now have a ‘whole of wealth’ view of their client’s portfolios by combining:
- Custodial investments and administration, which includes investments from Netwealth’s Core or Plus range, as well as premium options such as domestic and international bonds and wholesale IM investment products;
- Non-custodial administration for complex assets once agreed, such as property syndicates, private equity, and limited partnerships;
- Adviser-managed reporting, using the XWrap service for assets like direct property, derivatives, or collectibles; and
- Third-party data feeds that import data from clients’ banks, financial institutions, residential property, and asset holdings.