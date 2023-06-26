Industry Super Australia and IFM Investors have both appointed chairs to replace Greg Combet who departed to lead the new Net Zero Economy Agency.

ISA chair

Former NSW Treasurer under the Nick Greiner Liberal Premiership (and not the former PwC partner) Peter Collins has been appointed as chair of the board of ISA.

Collins joined the HostPlus board in 2006 and the ISA board in 2012. Between 2013 and 2018 he served as the ISA board chair before becoming deputy chair from 2018.

He is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees and founding chair of the Sydney Financial Forum.

In his 22-year career in the NSW Parliament, he served as Treasurer, Attorney General, Health, and Arts Minister, then as leader of the opposition.

He has since chaired several public boards including Australian Institute of Health & Welfare, Legal Aid Commission of NSW, Cancer Institute, and currently Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District.

IFM chair

IFM Investors has appointed deputy chair Cath Bowtell as chair, while former Australian Finance Minister Lindsay Tanner has joined the board as an independent director.

Bowtell has been a director of IFM since 2019 and currently serves as the chair of the people and remuneration committee, as well as the board audit and risk committee.

She has extensive experience across the industry superannuation sector and holds several directorships, including as chair of The Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne, Industry Fund Services Group and publication The New Daily.

Bowtell is also a director of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation and has previously held the roles of CEO of the Australian Government Employees Superannuation Trust and director at AustralianSuper.

Tanner served as the federal member for Melbourne from 1993 to 2010 and was Minister for Finance and Deregulation from 2007 to 2010 in the Labor governments led by Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, which included oversight of the Future Fund.

He is a special adviser to global financial advisory firm Lazard Australia, director of Suncorp Group and Virgin Australia International, a member of the investment advisory committee of investment firm Six Park, and chair of AFL Victoria.