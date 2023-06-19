Fidelity International has appointed former Lonsec executive director Lukasz de Pourbaix as global cross asset specialist.

He will be based in Sydney and will report to Fidelity Australia managing director Lawrence Hanson.

His responsibilities will include communicating Fidelity’s broad investment strategy, market views, and performance to clients. He will also help identify new investment capabilities and products to introduce into the Australian market.

de Pourbaix has over 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry, including with ING Australia and BT Investment Management. He joins Fidelity from Lonsec Investment Solutions, where he was executive director and chief investment officer.