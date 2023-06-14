Certified financial planner Neil Kendall has received a Medal of the Order of Australia for his contribution to the financial planning profession.

Kendall is the managing director of independent financial planning company Tupicoffs, provided leadership to the Financial Planning Association (now Financial Advice Association) over several years, and has won several professional awards, including the FAAA Value of Advice awards. He is also a fellow and life member of the FAAA.

He has been chair of the FPA board and the chair of the Financial Planning Standards Board.

Additionally, Kendall founded Financial Rescue in 2012 to assist victims of financial fraud in recovering their losses.