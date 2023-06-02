CFS’ FirstChoice platform has ranked first for overall satisfaction in the ‘2023 Wealth Insights Service Level Report’.

This follows a range of improvements to the platform over the past 18 months, including an expanded investment menu and new adviser support services.

In total, CFS’ FirstChoice also ranked first across four other categories: value for money, administrative support, reporting/communication, and technical support.

FirstChoice recently added 44 new investment options, including ETF exposures and additional fixed interest and sustainability funds.

Additionally, CFS has implemented process improvements to reduce the administration burden on advisers and clients, accepting 15 electronic signature providers and simplifying the adviser service fee consent process.

Improved support services for advisers – including the Centre Stage masterclass series and CFS’ adviser and support staff development platform Elevate – have also been introduced.

These improvements form part of CFS’ broader transformation program, which will launch the Edge platform soon. The platform will deliver customisation and functionality in combination with FirstChoice’s service and support.